版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 17日 星期一 20:15 BJT

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
1 / 14
Sambor Prei Kuk in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. The archaeological site has been identified as Ishanapura, the capital of the Chenla Empire that flourished in the late 6th and early 7th centuries. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Sambor Prei Kuk in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. The archaeological site has been identified as Ishanapura,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sambor Prei Kuk in Kampong Thom province, Cambodia. The archaeological site has been identified as Ishanapura, the capital of the Chenla Empire that flourished in the late 6th and early 7th centuries. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
2 / 14
The vestiges of the city cover an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city center as well as numerous temples, ten of which are octagonal, unique specimens of their genre in southeast Asia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

The vestiges of the city cover an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city center as well as nummore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
The vestiges of the city cover an area of 25 square kilometres and include a walled city center as well as numerous temples, ten of which are octagonal, unique specimens of their genre in southeast Asia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
3 / 14
A sculpture at Sambor Prei Kuk. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor decorative idiom, known as the Sambor Prei Kuk Style. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A sculpture at Sambor Prei Kuk. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A sculpture at Sambor Prei Kuk. Decorated sandstone elements in the site are characteristic of the pre-Angkor decorative idiom, known as the Sambor Prei Kuk Style. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
4 / 14
Roots cover a wall at Sambor Prei Kuk. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts of the region and lay the ground for the unique Khmer style of the Angkor period. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Roots cover a wall at Sambor Prei Kuk. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts omore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Roots cover a wall at Sambor Prei Kuk. The art and architecture developed here became models for other parts of the region and lay the ground for the unique Khmer style of the Angkor period. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
5 / 14
A relief at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A relief at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A relief at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
6 / 14
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
7 / 14
A tree at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A tree at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A tree at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
8 / 14
A relief is pictured at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A relief is pictured at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A relief is pictured at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
9 / 14
Tourist visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tourist visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Tourist visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
10 / 14
Tourists visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tourists visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Tourists visit Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
11 / 14
A woman pray inside of a temple at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman pray inside of a temple at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A woman pray inside of a temple at Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
12 / 14
A tourist visits Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A tourist visits Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A tourist visits Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
13 / 14
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A religious figure is seen inside Sambor Prei Kuk. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Dancing under water

Dancing under water

下一个

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

2017年 7月 15日
Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

2017年 7月 15日
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

2017年 7月 13日
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

2017年 7月 13日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐