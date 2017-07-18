版本:
中国
2017年 7月 19日 星期三

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 13日 星期四
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 18日 星期二
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 14日 星期五
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
