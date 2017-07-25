Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
Fireflies seeking mates light up as a cameraman talks to a tour guide inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctmore
A group of tourists begins their tour to look at fireflies inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTEmore
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts as tourists look at them from inside a forest at Piedrmore
A group of tourists rests after looking at fireflies, next to a board of rules to protect the firefly habitat more
Fireflies light up as tourists look at them inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrimore
A couple of tourists play on a swing inside a forest at Piedra Canteada sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A group of tourists take pictures of themselves before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a foremore
A view of Nanacamilpa town and the fireflies� forest in Tlaxcala state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A group of tourists rest and make photos before starting their tour to look for fireflies inside a forest at Pmore
