From Russia with love
A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzmore
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilyamore
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 20more
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Damore
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station more
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvimore
下一个
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.
Santa's summer vacation
Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.