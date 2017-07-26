版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 27日 星期四 03:40 BJT

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming fammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 10
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralpmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
4 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
5 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
6 / 10
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

下一个

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

2017年 7月 26日
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

2017年 7月 26日
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

2017年 7月 26日
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

2017年 7月 26日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐