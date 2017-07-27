版本:
2017年 7月 27日

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in Jinsha River and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Jinsha River, the opera adapted from a novel of the same name telling the story of the Red Army on the long march in Tibetan area in 1935, will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Performs sing on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during Jinsha River opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
The orchestra and singers perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Zenan, the lead actor, performs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Performers on the stage at the beginning of the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Zenan (L), in the leading role and others perform on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Actors perform. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Zenan on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Zenan and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
A man uses a phone during a break in the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
A member of the staff on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Wang Lida and other performers acknowledge the applause. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Members of the orchestra practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
A member of the orchestra on their phone before the final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Performers on the stage. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Stage Director Liao Xianghong gives instructions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
Zhang Guoyong, the conductor of Jinsha River, gets ready for the opera's final dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
