The long journey to school
High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesimore
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School more
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jianmore
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountmore
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home more
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palmore
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend more
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county,more
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghimore
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERmore
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a smamore
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementmore
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zmore
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan villamore
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/more
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagmore
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northmore
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elememore
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the more
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagmore
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's Wemore
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, Septembemore
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java provincemore
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during more
