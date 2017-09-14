Frankfurt Auto Show
The new Mercedes Project One AMG is unveiled. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The new Mercedes AMG Project One. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Audi Aicon concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Audi Alaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new BMW i3s and the i scooter. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Smart concept autonomous car Vision EQ fortwo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Audi A8L 55 TFSI QUATTRO. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An interior by Yanfeng Automotive. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An VW Buzz. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Bugattie Zero 400 Zero. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller sits in a VW Sedric car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Porsche Cayenne. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People sweep the floor after a glass board crashed at Ferrari fair booth. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People look at BMW engines. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Audi AICON. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The new Ferrari Portofino. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A BMW Z4 concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Audi A8. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An Audi Elaine. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Bentley Continental GT. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Bugatti tire. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Bugatti Zero-400-Zero. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Skoda Vision E. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A VW T-Roc. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
