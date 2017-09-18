版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 19日 星期二 04:15 BJT

Air show over Athens

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

