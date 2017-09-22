Former Dutch prison now offers refuge as hotel
The Movement Hotel, which opened this month in one tower of the Bijlmerbajes, once the Netherlands' most notormore
A visitor takes photos inside the former The Bijlmerbajes prison turned Movement Hotel. The staff know their rmore
View of a cell. For guests, the hotel offers an experience of a bit of Amsterdam history, complete with observmore
Housekeeping Manager Ella Delsanto and Monjid, an asylum seeker from Syria, are seen inside the former Bijlmermore
Asylum seekers, Monjid from Syria (L) and Bassit from Egypt, welcome a visitor. Rob Hoogerwerf, the Dutchman wmore
Asylum seeker Monjid from Syria brings food to visitors. Rooms cost 99-140 euros ($119-$168) a night. Each is more
View of a control room inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. "We were looking for something different ... andmore
Project leader Rob Hoogerwerf poses inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
An unidentified asylum seeker prays inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
View through a window of the former Bijlmerbajes prison. Last week the city announced that next year it will smore
Housekeeping manager Ella Delsanto talks with an unidentified asylum-seeker. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
An unidentified asylum seeker stands inside the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
View of the former Bijlmerbajes prison. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
下一个
Florida Keys devastated by Irma
Officials say 25 percent of homes were destroyed and 65 percent suffered major damage when Irma barreled ashore in the Florida Keys.
Air show over Athens
Aerobatic displays during the Athens Flying Week aviation event at Tanagra air base in Greece.
Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands
Damage to the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.
Cassini's close-up of Saturn
Images from Cassini, the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.