Halloween for the dogs
A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Squaremore
A dog dressed as a pilot. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog and owner dressed in an Egyptian themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman dressed as cotton candy holds her dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman stands next to her aquarium themed dog cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as Donald Trump in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog and owner dressed in a pirate themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as a grill. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman dressed as an angel pushes her dog dressed like a devil. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman pushes her dog on a 101 Dalmatians themed cart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as a Game of Thrones character. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two women hold their dogs while wearing a "Day of the Dead" themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple dressed as the character from "Where's Waldo" hold their dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman reacts after winning a prize. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as Chia pet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple dressed as astronauts lead their costumed dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman pushes a model tourist bus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as "American Pie" rests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as a skunk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dogs dressed as crustaceans. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as an airplane is held by his owners. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed the "Wolf of Wall Street". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed a festival themed costume. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple dressed as aliens. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed a Rastafarian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dog dressed as the character Snoopy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief
All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.
Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson
The funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
精选图集
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.