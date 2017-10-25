Students of war
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Homore
Pupils sit together in a shared classroom at a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countrysidemore
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damasmore
A damaged model of planets is pictured inside a damaged school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in thmore
A school girl walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib provimore
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel helmore
Students gather inside a class at their school, which has been recently hit by a Saudi-led air strike, in the more
Students sit near a damaged window in a classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourmore
Students stand inside their damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. March 201more
Pupils walk outside of a classroom at a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countryside, Syriamore
A boy looks on as he attends a class in a school in southern countryside of Idlib, Syria. September 2015. REmore
A damaged classroom is pictured after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria.more
Schoolchildren pose after they registered in a school and received their new school bags in Mosul, Iraq. Januamore
A student's bag hangs at a damaged school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. March 2016more
Schoolchildren react to the camera as they attend class after registering in school in Mosul, Iraq. January 20more
Boys look as they sit in a damaged class of their school which was hit by Saudi-led air strikes last year, as more
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan towmore
Bullet holes are seen on a wall in the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Syria. August 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemore
Children attend their first class immediately after they got registered at the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Smore
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Deir al Zor, are seen at a school, a former Islamic State base, more
Pupils walk out from their classroom at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. April 2017. REUTERS/Mamore
A damaged classroom is pictured after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria.more
Pupiles play together in a playground of a damaged school in al-Saflaniyeh in eastern Aleppo's countryside, Symore
Girls sit next to a riddled wall in a school yard in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Maymore
