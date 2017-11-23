March of the mariachis
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in more
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A bow tie with an image of Santa Cecilia is pictured during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTmore
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Emore
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A pin of Santa Cecilia is pictured on a mariachi's costume during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico Citymore
A mariachi walks in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
