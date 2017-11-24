Robot castle rises in China
A view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. Giantmore
Staff members stand underneath a giant robot statue at the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park. Welcomemore
Staff members chat in the walkway leading up to a theme park ride. The 330-acre (134-hectare) park in southwesmore
A staff member demonstrates a test-run of the virtual reality (VR) attraction "Explore the Stars". The $1.5-bimore
Construction workers carry a light pole in front of a giant robot statue. In the push to become a center of inmore
Staff members wearing virtual reality (VR) goggles sit in a motorized cart while performing an inspection of tmore
A worker rides on a cart in front of a giant robot statue. The Guiyang park will offer tourists bungee jumps fmore
"After our attraction opens, it will change the entire tourism structure of Guizhou province as well as China'more
Staff members inspect virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". "You feel like you'rmore
Construction workers smooth out steel rods in front of the feet of a giant robot statue. China's virtual realimore
Chen Jianli (C), chief executive officer of Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park, talks with staff membemore
A staff member inspects virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". REUTERS/Joseph Cammore
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset. Farmers in the nearby village of Zmore
