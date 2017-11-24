版本:
Robot castle rises in China

A view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes on the outskirts of Guiyang, the capital of one of China's poorest provinces. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
A view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China. Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes on the outskirts of Guiyang, the capital of one of China's poorest provinces.
Staff members stand underneath a giant robot statue at the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park. Welcome to China's first virtual reality theme park, which aims to ride a boom in demand for virtual entertainment that is set to propel tenfold growth in the country's virtual reality market, to hit almost $8.5 billion by 2020. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Staff members stand underneath a giant robot statue at the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park. Welcome to China's first virtual reality theme park, which aims to ride a boom in demand for virtual entertainment that is set to propel tenfold growth in the country's virtual reality market, to hit almost $8.5 billion by 2020.
Staff members chat in the walkway leading up to a theme park ride. The 330-acre (134-hectare) park in southwestern Guizhou province promises 35 virtual reality attractions, from shoot-'em-up games and virtual rollercoasters to tours with interstellar aliens of the region's most scenic spots. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Staff members chat in the walkway leading up to a theme park ride. The 330-acre (134-hectare) park in southwestern Guizhou province promises 35 virtual reality attractions, from shoot-'em-up games and virtual rollercoasters to tours with interstellar aliens of the region's most scenic spots.
A staff member demonstrates a test-run of the virtual reality (VR) attraction "Explore the Stars". The $1.5-billion Oriental Science Fiction Valley park, is part of China's thrust to develop new drivers of growth centered on trends such as gaming, sports and cutting-edge technology, to cut reliance on traditional industries. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
A staff member demonstrates a test-run of the virtual reality (VR) attraction "Explore the Stars". The $1.5-billion Oriental Science Fiction Valley park, is part of China's thrust to develop new drivers of growth centered on trends such as gaming, sports and cutting-edge technology, to cut reliance on traditional industries.
Construction workers carry a light pole in front of a giant robot statue. In the push to become a center of innovative tech, Guizhou is luring firms such as Apple Inc, which has sited its China data center there, while the world's largest radio telescope is in nearby Pingtang county. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Construction workers carry a light pole in front of a giant robot statue. In the push to become a center of innovative tech, Guizhou is luring firms such as Apple Inc, which has sited its China data center there, while the world's largest radio telescope is in nearby Pingtang county.
Staff members wearing virtual reality (VR) goggles sit in a motorized cart while performing an inspection of the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". The park says it is the world's first of its kind, although virtual reality-based attractions from the United States to Japan already draw interest from consumers and video gamers seeking a more immersive experience. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Staff members wearing virtual reality (VR) goggles sit in a motorized cart while performing an inspection of the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". The park says it is the world's first of its kind, although virtual reality-based attractions from the United States to Japan already draw interest from consumers and video gamers seeking a more immersive experience.
A worker rides on a cart in front of a giant robot statue. The Guiyang park will offer tourists bungee jumps from a huge Transformer-like robot, and a studio devoted to producing virtual reality movies. Most rides will use VR goggles and motion simulators to thrill users. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
A worker rides on a cart in front of a giant robot statue. The Guiyang park will offer tourists bungee jumps from a huge Transformer-like robot, and a studio devoted to producing virtual reality movies. Most rides will use VR goggles and motion simulators to thrill users.
"After our attraction opens, it will change the entire tourism structure of Guizhou province as well as China's southwest," Chief Executive Chen Jianli told Reuters. "This is an innovative attraction, because it's just different," he said in an interview at the park, part of which is scheduled to open next February. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
"After our attraction opens, it will change the entire tourism structure of Guizhou province as well as China's southwest," Chief Executive Chen Jianli told Reuters. "This is an innovative attraction, because it's just different," he said in an interview at the park, part of which is scheduled to open next February.
Staff members inspect virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". "You feel like you're really there," said Qu Zhongjie, the park's manager of rides. "That's our main feature." REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Staff members inspect virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". "You feel like you're really there," said Qu Zhongjie, the park's manager of rides. "That's our main feature."
Construction workers smooth out steel rods in front of the feet of a giant robot statue. China's virtual reality market is expected to grow tenfold to 55.6 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) by the end of the decade, state-backed think-tank CCID has said. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Construction workers smooth out steel rods in front of the feet of a giant robot statue. China's virtual reality market is expected to grow tenfold to 55.6 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) by the end of the decade, state-backed think-tank CCID has said.
Chen Jianli (C), chief executive officer of Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park, talks with staff members during an inspection tour. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
Chen Jianli (C), chief executive officer of Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park, talks with staff members during an inspection tour.
A staff member inspects virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou". REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
A staff member inspects virtual reality (VR) goggles for the attraction "Fly Over Guizhou".
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset. Farmers in the nearby village of Zhangtianshui said they were concerned about pollution from big developments, but looked forward to the economic benefits a new theme park would bring. Most were less sure about virtual battles or alien invasions, though. "There are lots of good things that come out of these projects," one farmer, Liu Guangjun, told Reuters. "As for the virtual reality, I don't really understand it." REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

2017年 11月 24日
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset. Farmers in the nearby village of Zhangtianshui said they were concerned about pollution from big developments, but looked forward to the economic benefits a new theme park would bring. Most were less sure about virtual battles or alien invasions, though. "There are lots of good things that come out of these projects," one farmer, Liu Guangjun, told Reuters. "As for the virtual reality, I don't really understand it."
