Pictures of the year: Animals
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REmore
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Smore
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoninmore
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain Omore
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19more
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, more
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Bmore
A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuasmore
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Bumore
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesmore
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Glebmore
A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Gironmore
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulmore
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017.more
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking more
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9,more
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficultmore
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Yamore
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a formermore
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTEmore
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitationmore
Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a pamore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
