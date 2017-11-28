版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 29日 星期三 00:20 BJT

Pictures of the year: Animals

Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 30
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 30
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 星期五
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
4 / 30
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoninmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 16日 星期三
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 30
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain Omore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, in Pitlochry, Britain October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 30
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch during a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 星期六
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 30
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park in London, Britain September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 30
A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuasmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A rare 5-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
Close
10 / 30
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Scarlet ibis fly near the banks of a mangrove swamp located at the mouth of the Calcoene River on the coast of Amapa state, northern Brazil, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 30
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Bumore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 30日 星期四
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 30
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
13 / 30
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Glebmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 30
A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Gironmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
A man driving a vintage car passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 30
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 30
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the town of Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 30
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS

A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017. United States Attorney's Office Central District of California/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 30
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 星期四
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 30
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
21 / 30
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters

Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Close
22 / 30
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9,more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 10日 星期五
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 30
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it is caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficultmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it is caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 30
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China January 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Yamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China January 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
25 / 30
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a formermore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a former jail that has become a shelter for abused and neglected animals seized in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigations, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 9日 星期三
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
27 / 30
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitationmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 30
Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a pamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Mykh, a one-and-a-half-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
29 / 30
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

下一个

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

2017年 11月 28日
Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

2017年 11月 28日
South African crowned Miss Universe

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

2017年 11月 28日
Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2017年 11月 25日

精选图集

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐