版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 8日 星期五 22:25 BJT

Tattooed women of Turkey

Hedla Gocmen rocks her granddaughter's cradle at their home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hedla Gocmen rocks her granddaughter's cradle at their home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southemore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hedla Gocmen rocks her granddaughter's cradle at their home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 21, 2017. When Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot. Mixing the two ingredients, and wielding a simple needle, they applied traditional tattoos to their faces, legs and hands. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 21, 2017. When Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot. Mixing the two ingredients, and wielding a simple needle, they applied traditional tattoos to their faces, legs and hands. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 21
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. The girls tattooed simple designs from the world around them - the sun, the moon and household goods like a comb. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. The girls tattooed simple designs from the world around them - the sun, the moon and household goods like a comb. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 21
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. As was their custom, they collected the soot from the bottom of cooking pots used on wood fires, and mixed it with breast milk from a mother feeding an infant girl. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. As was their custom, they collected the soot from the bottom of cooking pots used on wood fires, and mixed it with breast milk from a mother feeding an infant girl. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, (R) show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, (R) show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at theirmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, (R) show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 21
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 21
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their hommore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 21
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 21
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, laugh as they speak about their tattoos at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, laugh as they speak about their tattoos at their home imore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, laugh as they speak about their tattoos at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their hommore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 21
Hatice Demircan, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hatice Demircan, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern provinmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hatice Demircan, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 21
Rabia Cimtay, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Rabia Cimtay, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Rabia Cimtay, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 21
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 21
Hedla Gocmen, 62, poses as she shows her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hedla Gocmen, 62, poses as she shows her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a townmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hedla Gocmen, 62, poses as she shows her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 21
Zehra Karaaslan, 62, poses in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Zehra Karaaslan, 62, poses in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern provimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Zehra Karaaslan, 62, poses in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 21
Hedle Ertas, 84, shows her tattoos on her feet as she sits in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hedle Ertas, 84, shows her tattoos on her feet as she sits in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a tmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hedle Ertas, 84, shows her tattoos on her feet as she sits in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 21
Duri Yusufoglu, 82, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Duri Yusufoglu, 82, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Duri Yusufoglu, 82, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
19 / 21
Hedle Ertas, 84, poses in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hedle Ertas, 84, poses in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Hedle Ertas, 84, poses in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 21
Azize Turan, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Azize Turan, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Azize Turan, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

下一个

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

2017年 12月 7日
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

2017年 12月 5日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

2017年 12月 2日
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

2017年 12月 2日

精选图集

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐