Tattooed women of Turkey

Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 21, 2017. When Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot. Mixing the two ingredients, and wielding a simple needle, they applied traditional tattoos to their faces, legs and hands. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close