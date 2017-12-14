Pilgrimage of the clowns

Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Gumore

Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, December 13, 2017. The streets of Mexico City burst with sound and color as hundreds of clowns went on their annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Mexico's holiest shrine. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

