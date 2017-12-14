Pilgrimage of the clowns
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Gumore
Clown Omarlin poses for a photo as he pays homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Basilmore
Clowns pose for a photo at the Basilica of Guadalupe. The event is no laughing matter, with clowns on their remore
A clown carries a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown is pictured as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns are pictured as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown walks with a stuffed toy dog as he pays homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry figurines of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns carry a figurine of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Clowns pose for a photo as they pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A clown carries a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
