Here comes Santa Claus
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park more
People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to themore
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in more
People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tramore
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTEmore
A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madridmore
Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annmore
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event imore
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandrmore
Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for vimore
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foemore
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swmore
People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. more
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Ericmore
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
下一个
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date
Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace says.
精选图集
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected
Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps
Concerns grow over what has become the world's largest, most crowded settlement of asylum-seekers.
Rescue on the Mediterranean
Migrants are rescued in the central Mediterranean by the MV Aquarius off the coast of Libya.