版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 21日 星期四 00:30 BJT

Winter is coming

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 23
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 23
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 23
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 23
A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 23
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 星期二
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 23
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 4日 星期一
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
7 / 23
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
8 / 23
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 星期四
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 23
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 23
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming inmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 23
Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealershmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 23
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfesmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 23
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 23
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 23
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 23
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
17 / 23
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 3日 星期日
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 23
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 23
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 23
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 23
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, Newmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 星期六
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Close
22 / 23
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

下一个

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...

2017年 12月 16日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

2017年 12月 16日
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace says.

2017年 12月 15日
Pilgrimage of the clowns

Pilgrimage of the clowns

Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New...

2017年 12月 15日

精选图集

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra

The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

Catalan separatists win vote

Catalan separatists win vote

Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement, instead re-igniting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐