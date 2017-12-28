Race on the beach
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the rmore
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the ramore
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
