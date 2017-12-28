版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 28日 星期四 23:15 BJT

Race on the beach

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 18
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 18
Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Two young jockeys walk the course before their race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 18
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 18
Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Spectators line up to watch a race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 18
Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Jockey Mikey McGuane, aged 13, warms up his horse before participating. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 18
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 18
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 18
Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Race judge Brendan Carroll looks on before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 18
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 18
A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
A horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 18
Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Stewards arrange rope on the beach before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 18
Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the rmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Jake Cohen, age 13, watches as a horse is measured to ensure it meets the minimum height requirement for the race. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 18
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 18
Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the ramore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Brendan Carroll carries the start sign post, followed by Thomas Roache carrying the sign itself, before the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 18
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 18
The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 星期三
The race flag is hoisted up a flagpole in preparation for the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 18
Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Runners and riders participate in the races. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

下一个

Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

2017年 12月 28日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

2017年 12月 27日
Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

2017年 12月 23日
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

2017年 12月 23日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.

Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐