版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 28日 星期四 23:30 BJT

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
1 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
2 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
3 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
4 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
5 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
6 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
7 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
8 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
9 / 10
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 星期四
Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Race on the beach

Race on the beach

下一个

Race on the beach

Race on the beach

Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.

2017年 12月 28日
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

2017年 12月 28日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

2017年 12月 27日
Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

2017年 12月 23日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.

Race on the beach

Race on the beach

Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐