Supermoon rising
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower (Messeturm) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A passenger plane, with a 'supermoon' full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrowmore
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A 'supermoon' full moon rises over the Castille Hotel and its Christmas decorations in Valletta, Malta. REUmore
The 'supermoon' is seen rising in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
The 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Maltamore
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen above Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
The 'supermoon' is seen behind dog-shaped giant lanterns in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Strimore
The supermoon is seen rising behind a red lantern in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
A 'supermoon' is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mimore
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the antennae domes on a motor yacht in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zamore
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind street lights in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A 'supermoon' full moon can be seen in the distance over the wing of Air Force One as President Trump returns more
A 'supermoon' sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebromore
A 'supermoon' rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta. REUTEmore
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind an advertising billboard in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
