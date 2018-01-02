版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 3日 星期三 07:30 BJT

Supermoon rising

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower (Messeturm) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising above the skyline of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A passenger plane, with a 'supermoon' full moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon rises over the Castille Hotel and its Christmas decorations in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The 'supermoon' is seen rising in Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen above Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The 'supermoon' is seen behind dog-shaped giant lanterns in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The supermoon is seen rising behind a red lantern in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon rises behind the antennae domes on a motor yacht in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind street lights in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon can be seen in the distance over the wing of Air Force One as President Trump returns to Washington at the conclusion on his holiday vacation, from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' sets over the RT-70 radio telescope in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
The 'supermoon' is seen rising behind an advertising billboard in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Reuters / 2018年 1月 2日 星期二
A 'supermoon' full moon is seen through Christmas lights in Harpenden, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
