Frozen falls
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Camore
A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A lone visitor on the United States side of the Niagara River watches as ice chunks and water flow over the brmore
Ice and water flow over the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A group of birds fly past ice and water flowing over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERmore
A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Water flows over ice forming at the base of the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lmore
Visitors walk near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors watch the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Snow flurries fall near the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
