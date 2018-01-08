版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 9日 星期二 00:10 BJT

No Pants Subway Ride

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Israelis travel on the light rail train without their pants on as they take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Jerusalem, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis travel on the light rail train without their pants on as they take part in the annual "No Pants Subwamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Israelis travel on the light rail train without their pants on as they take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Jerusalem, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Submore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants walk through a subway train transfer tunnel during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Passengers not wearing pants walk through a subway train transfer tunnel during an annual flash mob event callmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Passengers not wearing pants walk through a subway train transfer tunnel during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in Londmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Passengers not wearing pants walk up the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Passengers not wearing pants walk up the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Passengers not wearing pants walk up the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Passengers without wearing trousers travel on a London Underground train as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Passengers without wearing trousers travel on a London Underground train as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tumore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Passengers without wearing trousers travel on a London Underground train as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway station during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway station during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Smore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway station during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants walk down the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Passengers not wearing pants walk down the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subwaymore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Passengers not wearing pants walk down the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A couple kisses during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" while a member of the New York City Police Department stands guard in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A couple kisses during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" while a member of the New York City Police Departmentmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
A couple kisses during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" while a member of the New York City Police Department stands guard in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
