No Pants Subway Ride
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Israelis travel on the light rail train without their pants on as they take part in the annual "No Pants Subwamore
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway train during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Submore
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants walk through a subway train transfer tunnel during an annual flash mob event callmore
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in Londmore
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Passengers not wearing pants walk up the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subway Rmore
Passengers without wearing trousers travel on a London Underground train as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tumore
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People take part in the annual flash mob "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants stand in a subway station during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Smore
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Passengers not wearing pants walk down the stairs during an annual flash mob event called the "No Pants Subwaymore
A couple kisses during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" while a member of the New York City Police Departmentmore
