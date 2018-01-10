版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 11日 星期四 03:10 BJT

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
People cross a road in front of a truck in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A man walks past a boat through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Seabirds fly through heavy fog at the Titanic docks in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
The Titanic building is seen through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A man walks through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A man walks past trees in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A seagull flies past boats moored at the Titanic quarter in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
