版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 17日 星期三 01:05 BJT

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 10
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 10
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 10
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

下一个

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

2018年 1月 13日
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

2018年 1月 12日
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

2018年 1月 12日
Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.

2018年 1月 11日

精选图集

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐