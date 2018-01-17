版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 17日 星期三 23:50 BJT

Details at Detroit Auto Show

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament on the front of a Rolls Royce Phantom 8 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
The flames in the paint scheme reflect off of the chrome exhaust pipes of a Hyundai Veloster from the movie "Ant-Man" on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
The contrasting colors of the Hyundai Veloster N -- in Performance Blue -- reflect in its open rear door. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A detail photo of an air intake on a Dodge Charger on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the passenger seat of a Fiat 500 Abarth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail of the logo badge on a BMW i8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A detail photo through the windshield shows the driver's seat of a Dodge Durango SRT. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail shot shows the chrome head badge on a 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A patterned carpet reflects off the side panels of a Chrysler 300. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail shot shows the hand-painted pinstriping on a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo of the headlamp of a Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close detail photo shows the pattern on the side-view mirror of a BMW i8 roadster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the horse on a logo badge on a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the grille of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the carbon fiber air intake on the front of an Anston Martin Vanquish S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the texture on the dashboard controls of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A detail of the carbon fiber over the brake light on a Bugatti EB. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching in the driver's seat of an Audi TT RS coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail of the head badge under the front of a Jaguar F-Type R coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the the scalloped pattern in the fabric inside the rear door of the Lexus LS500h. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail shot shows the color accent on the wheel of an Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A close-up detail photo shows the contrast stitching on the inside seam of the steering wheel of a Chrysler 300 S. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
