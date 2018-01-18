版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 18日 星期四 09:50 BJT

Blessing of the animals

Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of animals. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 23
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jonmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 23
Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vermore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 23
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
4 / 23
Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 23
A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churrianmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 23
A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 23
A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 23
People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood omore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 23
Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in thmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 23
A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
11 / 23
People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhoomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 23
Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 23
Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 23
A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 23
People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 23
A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 23
A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 23
A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 23
Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 23
Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
21 / 23
Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 23
A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

下一个

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

2018年 1月 18日
Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

2018年 1月 17日
Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

2018年 1月 17日
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

2018年 1月 17日

精选图集

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.

Trump's first year in office

Trump's first year in office

Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐