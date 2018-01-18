Blessing of the animals
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in more
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jonmore
Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vermore
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/more
A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churrianmore
A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of more
A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood omore
Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in thmore
A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, more
People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhoomore
Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTmore
A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carmore
A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vemore
Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susamore
A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
下一个
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.
精选图集
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.