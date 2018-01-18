版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 19日 星期五 04:55 BJT

North Korea's eclectic architecture

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 28日 星期三
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 21日 星期三
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 10月 11日 星期日
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 10月 28日 星期三
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 4月 23日 星期四
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 4月 16日 星期日
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 10月 16日 星期三
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
General view of the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 6月 20日 星期五
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 10月 9日 星期五
A residential building in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2015年 10月 9日 星期五
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2016年 5月 5日 星期四
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Children attending the Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2013年 6月 7日 星期五
The Ryugyong Kimchi Factory. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 6月 10日 星期五
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 25日 星期四
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 1月 2日 星期四
Solar panels facing the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / 2015年 4月 22日 星期三
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 4月 25日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 6月 3日 星期三
