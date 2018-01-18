North Korea's eclectic architecture
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir more
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
General view of the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A residential building in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REmore
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Children attending the Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongmore
The Ryugyong Kimchi Factory. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24,more
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. Rmore
Solar panels facing the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang. REUmore
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd annmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
