版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 24日 星期三 08:45 BJT

Olympic team outfits

U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed bmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
U.S. freeskiers Aaron Blunck, Maddie Bowman and Devin Logan unveil the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 19
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 星期二
Russian short trackers Denis Airapetyan and Emina Malagich wear uniforms designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 19
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture duringmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
Markus Eisenbichler (L-R), Andreas Wellinger and Richard Freitag, German ski jumper, pose for a picture during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
3 / 19
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 星期二
The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 19
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
The official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 19
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Guests look at the official competition uniforms designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 19
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Remore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, poses during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 19
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebratemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
U.S. Olympic hockey players Brianna Decker and Brian Gionta take part in an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Micmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
Andreas Wellinger, German ski jumper, puts on a hat during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
10 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 19
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
U.S. freeskier Devin Logan unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 19
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team.more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 19
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Biathlete Laura Dahlmeier is seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 19
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 星期二
A badge is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for Russian national athletes. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 19
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square tomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
U.S. Olympians, skier Lindsey Vonn and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, laugh during an event in Times Square to celebrate 100 days from the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 19
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Participants present the official Olympic outfit of team Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 19
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
German jackets are seen during the official German Olympic kit launch. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
18 / 19
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team.more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
A U.S. freeskier unveils the official competition uniform designed by North Face for the U.S. Freeskiing Team. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Stuck!

Stuck!

下一个

Stuck!

Stuck!

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

2018年 1月 24日
Marking the Epiphany

Marking the Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

2018年 1月 19日
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

2018年 1月 19日
Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...

2018年 1月 19日

精选图集

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can return.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans

Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx of migrants from the crisis-hit neighboring country.

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns

A series of rocket attacks have struck Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's military operations in Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria's Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐