India's Republic Day celebrations
Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukmore
Schoolchildren celebrate after winning the best cultural performance trophy during the Republic Day celebratiomore
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REmore
Policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Amore
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parmore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abmore
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day pamore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parademore
People watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abimore
Floats are on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day pamore
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend the "At Home" more
