India's Republic Day celebrations

Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Schoolchildren celebrate after winning the best cultural performance trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Floats are on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

