Back to hockey's roots

A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo appearance. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

