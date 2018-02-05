Carnival around the world
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestrmore
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestrmore
Revellers covered in mud parade along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festmore
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andmore
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, more
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Riomore
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivmore
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy, February 4, 2more
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), durmore
Bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak cross a bridge while performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spiritmore
Revellers stand at the window of a house during the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnivamore
精选图集
