Counting the animals

Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Squirrel monkeys sit on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A worker poses next to the penguins enclosure during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Lions are thrown food during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Penguins look on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A penguin looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A worker poses next to a spiider during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A squirrel monkeys sits on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A Lemur eats a carrot infont of a giant abacus during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A keeper stands next to llamas during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Penguins are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
A lion looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
