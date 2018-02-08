版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 9日 星期五 06:00 BJT

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan Fmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 10
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 10
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
3 / 10
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 10
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
5 / 10
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 10
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
7 / 10
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 10
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
9 / 10
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

下一个

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

2018年 2月 9日
Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

2018年 2月 8日
Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

2018年 2月 6日
Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

2018年 2月 5日

精选图集

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer

Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony.

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers

Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐