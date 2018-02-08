Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan Fmore
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
