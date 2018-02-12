Westminster Dog Show
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club more
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during Day One of competition. REUTEmore
Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman reads a book in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Audience members watch dogs compete in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
AJ, a Beagle breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 1more
Handlers wait to enter the competition ring during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tuco, a Basenji, is held by its handler during Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rembrandt, an old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition. REUTERS/Shannonmore
Dogs look for a place to go to the bathroom in a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
JuJu, a French bulldog, arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dogs wait to cross the street outside the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Her Majesty Briee Bride Elizabeth, an imperial shih tzu, stands in the lobby after arriving at the Hotel Pennsmore
French bulldogs arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marbles, a Bedlington terrier, jogs at a dog spa at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sapphire, a long-haired Chihuahua, has her portrait taken at the Hotel Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Leashes are sold at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman waits outside after attending the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
