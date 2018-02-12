版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 13日 星期二 07:20 BJT

War of the oranges

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 18
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 18
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. Rmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 18
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 18
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 18
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 18
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 18
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 18
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 18
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

下一个

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

04:10 BJT
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

03:15 BJT
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

02:35 BJT
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter

Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.

2018年 2月 10日

精选图集

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.

Obamas unveil official portraits

Obamas unveil official portraits

Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 3

Highlights from day three of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐