Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
1 / 17
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
2 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
3 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
4 / 17
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
5 / 17
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
6 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
7 / 17
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
8 / 17
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
9 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
10 / 17
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
11 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
12 / 17
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
13 / 17
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
14 / 17
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
15 / 17
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
16 / 17
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
17 / 17
