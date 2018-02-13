版本:
Germany's carnival

A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Germany's carnival
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. Placard reads "The last of it's kind".

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black widow at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Slogan reads "Next one please".

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Words read: "Comrades, the end is Nahles".

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
