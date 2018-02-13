Germany's carnival
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERSmore
A carnival float depicting U.S. President Donald Trump at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival pmore
A carnival float depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnivmore
A carnival float showing Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rmore
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERSmore
A carnival float depicting Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner at the traditional "Rosenmontamore
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/Ralmore
A carnival float depicting leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) in Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hmore
A carnival float shows Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as black wimore
A carnival float depicting Social Democratic Party SPD parliamentary group leader Andrea Nahles at the traditimore
Carnival revellers at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in in Mainz, Germany. REUTERS/more
A carnival float depicting French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnimore
A carnival float at the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERSmore
