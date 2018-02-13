Lunar New Year
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park more
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERSmore
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rumore
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancimore
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, atmore
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China more
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phmore
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan Februarmore
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China Femore
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/more
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garmore
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Parmore
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China Februamore
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonmore
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festivamore
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui provmore
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERSmore
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chmore
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Yeamore
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travmore
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush bmore
