版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 14日 星期三 05:50 BJT

Lunar New Year

A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 21
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
2 / 21
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rumore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 21
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China February 10, 2018.REUTERS/Stringer

Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China February 10, 2018.REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, atmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 21
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 21
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
7 / 21
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan Februarmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 21
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China Femore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 21
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
10 / 21
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 21
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Parmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 星期日
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 21
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China Februamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 星期四
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 21
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 星期二
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 21
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festivamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 9日 星期五
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
15 / 21
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui province, China February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui provmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 3日 星期六
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui province, China February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 21
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 星期一
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
17 / 21
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China January 31, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 星期五
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China January 31, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Yeamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 2日 星期五
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 21
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 星期四
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 21
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush bmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 星期四
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

下一个

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

01:45 BJT
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

00:45 BJT
Germany's carnival

Germany's carnival

The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.

2018年 2月 13日
Carnival in Brazil's jungle

Carnival in Brazil's jungle

People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.

2018年 2月 13日

精选图集

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

Fire rips through historic Haiti market

A fire rips through the historic Iron Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐