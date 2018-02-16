版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 17日 星期六 04:35 BJT

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

An aerial view shows the cattle at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu, located in Kara-Charyaa area south of Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region), with air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Southern Siberia, Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows the cattle at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu, located in Kara-Charyaa area...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
An aerial view shows the cattle at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu, located in Kara-Charyaa area south of Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region), with air temperature at about minus 27 degrees Celsius (minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), in Southern Siberia, Russia February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 11
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 11
Tuvan shepherds direct sheep and goats at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuvan shepherds direct sheep and goats at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tuvan shepherds direct sheep and goats at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
3 / 11
Tanzurun Darisyu (2nd L) has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tanzurun Darisyu (2nd L) has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tanzurun Darisyu (2nd L) has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 11
An aerial view shows Tuvan shepherds, who travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows Tuvan shepherds, who travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
An aerial view shows Tuvan shepherds, who travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 11
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tanzurun Darisyu holds a lamb. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 11
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 11
Sheep and goats are seen at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sheep and goats are seen at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Sheep and goats are seen at the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 11
An aerial view shows the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
An aerial view shows the nomad camp of farmer Tanzurun Darisyu. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 11
Tanzurun Darisyu (R), head of a Tuvan private farm located in Kara-Charyaa area, has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tanzurun Darisyu (R), head of a Tuvan private farm located in Kara-Charyaa area, has a meal together with her...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tanzurun Darisyu (R), head of a Tuvan private farm located in Kara-Charyaa area, has a meal together with her neighbors and relatives inside a yurt south of Kyzyl town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
10 / 11
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe....more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 16日 星期五
Tuvan shepherds travel on a sledge harnessed with an Asian two-humped camel in the snow-covered steppe. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

下一个

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 2月 15日
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

2018年 2月 14日
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

2018年 2月 14日
Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Rural Mardi Gras celebrations in Louisiana

Revellers dress up for Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebrations in rural Louisiana on Fat Tuesday.

2018年 2月 14日

精选图集

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8

Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

On the sidelines in Pyeongchang

Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

Trump visits Parkland, Florida

President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Mass shooting at Florida high school

A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐