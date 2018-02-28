版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 28日 星期三 23:15 BJT

The colors of Holi

A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
1 / 25
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 25
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 25
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 25
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 25
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 25
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 25
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 25
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 25
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 25
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 25
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 25
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 25
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 25
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 星期一
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 25
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 25
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 25
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 25
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 25
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 25
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 25
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 25
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 25
Hindu devotees, smeared in coloured powder, dance as they take part in a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees, smeared in coloured powder, dance as they take part in a procession for Holi celebrations in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 星期三
Hindu devotees, smeared in coloured powder, dance as they take part in a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 25
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 25日 星期日
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

下一个

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

21:45 BJT
Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

06:10 BJT
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

02:55 BJT
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

2018年 2月 27日

精选图集

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

Making an Oscar

Making an Oscar

The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐