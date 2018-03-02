版本:
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 3月 3日 星期六
Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, the during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A participator wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wear motorcycle helmets as they attend the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child takes cover inside a cardboard box, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A participant lights firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A worshipper put firecrackers on palanquin which would be carrying statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

