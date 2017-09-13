路透8月照片精选
8月21日，英国伦敦，地标性建筑大本钟即将大修，21日正午为静音前的最后一次报时，之后四年将处于静音模式。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
8月30日，美国德州休斯敦，飓风“哈维”肆虐，当地民众从灾区转移。官方数据显示，哈维导致60多人丧生。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
8月29日，日本横田美军基地，日本自卫队士兵参加“爱国者-3”拦截导弹训练。朝鲜当日早间发射一枚导弹，导弹飞过日本领空并落入北海道附近的海域。REUTERS/Issei Kato
朝中社8月30日提供的图片，显示中远程弹道导弹发射画面。图片未注明日期。KCNA/via REUTERS
8月29日，美国纽约，联合国安理会就朝鲜最新弹道导弹发射事宜召开会议，谴责朝鲜当日发射弹道导弹飞越日本上空的行为是“蛮横的”威胁，并要求朝鲜勿再发射导弹，放弃所有核武和核计划。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
8月25日，韩国首尔，三星电子副会长李在镕在法庭宣判后离开首尔中央地方法院。李在镕获刑五年，其律师表示不服判决将上诉。REUTERS/Pool
8月21日，美国怀俄明州，天文奇观日全食。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
8月23日，美国纽约，三星移动通讯业务总裁高东真（Koh Dong-jin）在发布会上介绍Galaxy Note 8智能手机。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
8月14日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普在白宫签署备忘录，指示美国贸易代表莱特希泽研究是否对中国知识产权贸易政策展开调查。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8月21日，新加坡海域，美国“约翰·S·麦凯恩号”导弹驱逐舰与一艘油轮相撞后，舷侧受损。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
8月17日，韩国首尔，韩国总统文在寅在就职百日记者会上讲话。他指出，如果朝鲜在洲际弹道导弹上面装载核弹头，就“越过了红线”。REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
8月8日，美国新泽西州，正在度假的美国总统特朗普出席简布会。特朗普警告称，如果朝鲜再威胁美国，将会招致“怒火与打击”。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8月8日，南非开普敦，南非总统祖马在议会的不信任案投票中勉强过关后，向支持者致意。REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
8月22日，美国华盛顿，白宫修缮完成后的椭圆形办公室。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
资料图片：2016年3月，中国神华的企业标识。中国国资委8月28日宣布，中国国电集团公司与神华集团有限公司合并重组为国家能源投资集团有限责任公司。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
一周图片精选（9月4-10日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（8月28日-9月3日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（8月21-27日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（8月14-20日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.