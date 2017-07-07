路透6月照片精选
6月20日，MSCI明晟的logo。知名指数供应商--MSCI明晟北京时间6月21日凌晨宣布，从2018年6月开始将中国A股纳入MSCI新兴市场指数和MSCI ACWI全球指数，计划分两步实施。REUTERS/Thomamore
6月8日，哈萨克斯坦阿斯塔纳，中国国家主席习近平与俄罗斯总统普京在上合组织峰会期间会面。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
6月26日，美国华盛顿，美国总统特朗普与印度总理莫迪在白宫玫瑰园举行联合新闻发布会时，二人拥抱。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6月19日，中国北京，金砖国家外长会晤在京举行，中国外长王毅、俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫、南非外长马沙巴内、巴西外长努内斯和印度外交国务部长辛格出席记者会。REUTERS/Wang Zhao
6月27日，英国伦敦，美联储主席叶伦出席英国国家学术院讨论会，称至少在她有生之年不会再发生金融危机。REUTERS/Hannah McKay
6月28日，中国北京，美国新任驻华大使布兰斯塔德在官邸前举行记者见面会。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月13日，中国北京，中国外长王毅与巴拿马副总统兼外长德圣马洛在签署建交联合公报后的记者会上握手。REUTERS/Greg Baker
6月27日，乌克兰基辅，乌克兰国有银行Oschadbank一台支付终端显示屏上的勒索信息。勒索病毒再度攻击全球电脑网络，乌克兰银行系统亦中招。REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
6月4日，中国安徽，高考考生在毛坦厂中学门外拥抱，为即将迎来的考试互相鼓劲加油。REUTERS/Jason Lee
6月21日，沙特麦加，沙特前王储纳伊夫被废黜，新王储萨勒曼在效忠仪式上与王室成员交谈。图片由第三方提供。Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via more
6月8日，美国华盛顿，联邦调查局（FBI）前局长科米在参议院情报委员会听证会作证前宣誓。科米在听证会上称，特朗普解除他的职务是为了破坏涉俄调查。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月13日，美国华盛顿，美国司法部长塞申斯在参议院情报委员会听证会上回应议员提问。塞申斯拒绝提供自己与总统特朗普的对话细节。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月14日，英国伦敦，一高层公寓楼发生重大火灾，现场浓烟滚滚、火光冲天。伦敦警方称，至少58人丧生，其中包括失踪并推定死亡的人。REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月5日，美国圣何塞，苹果在全球开发者大会上发布智能音响“HomePod”，这是苹果两年多来首度跨入全新领域。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
6月1日，美国白宫玫瑰园，美国总统特朗普宣布美国决定退出巴黎气候协定时，用手势表示温度变化幅度“很小”。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
