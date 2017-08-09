路透7月照片精选
7月20日，尼泊尔古城 Lalitpur，织巢鸟在竹枝上筑巢。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
7月4日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯总统普京向中国国家主席习近平授予俄罗斯国家最高勋章“圣安德烈”勋章。REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky
7月7日，德国汉堡，出席20国集团（G20）峰会的领导人合影。REUTERS/Ludovic Marin
7月7日，德国汉堡，俄罗斯总统普京与美国总统特朗普在20国集团（G20）峰会期间举行双边会晤。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
资料图片：2016年3月3日，债信评级机构惠誉在伦敦金丝雀码头的办公室。惠誉7月14日维持中国评级为A+不变，展望稳定。REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
7月30日，美国空军B-1B轰炸机从关岛空军基地起飞，飞过日本和朝鲜半岛。朝鲜宣称再度成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹后，美国两架B-1B轰炸机周日飞过朝鲜半岛以展示武力。图片由第三方提供。U.S. Air Force photmore
朝中社2017年7月29日提供的图片，显示“火星-14”洲际弹道导弹试射画面，图片未注明日期。朝鲜称，再次成功试射一枚洲际弹道导弹，证明具有攻击美国本土能力。KCNA via Reuters
7月24日，美国华盛顿，特朗普的女婿库什纳抵达国会大厦，出席参议院情报委员会闭门会。库什纳表示，他去年四次与俄罗斯官员会面，但并未与莫斯科方面共谋影响2016年美国大选。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
7月28日，日本东京，日本防卫大臣稻田朋美宣布辞职。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
7月19日，中国北京，融创中国、富力地产和万达商业举行战略合作签约仪式。万达商业将酒店和文旅资产分别售予富力和融创。REUTERS/Jason Lee/
7月23日，匈牙利布达佩斯，中国运动员孙杨夺得世锦赛400米自由泳冠军。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7月19日，美国华盛顿，美国财长努钦、中国国务院副总理汪洋和美国商务部长罗斯在中美全面经济对话前合影。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
7月10日，克罗地亚Verudela，人们在亚得里亚海海边练习冲浪板瑜伽。REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
7月13日，美国华盛顿，美联储主席叶伦在参议院听证会上作证词陈述。叶伦称，总统特朗普设定的经济增长目标3%实现起来“相当有挑战性”。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
7月16日，英国伦敦，瑞士选手费德勒夺得温网男单冠军，是他职业生涯第八座温网桂冠。REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas
