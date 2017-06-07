路透5月照片精选
5月15日，中国北京，“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛圆桌峰会。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5月14日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在“一带一路”国际合作高峰论坛开幕式上发表主旨演讲。REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
5月7日，法国巴黎，马克龙当选法国总统，出席庆祝集会。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
5月5日，中国上海，中国国产大型客机C919从浦东国际机场起飞，首飞圆满成功。REUTERS/Greg Baker
5月19日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂会见韩国总统特使李海瓒。习近平表示，中方重视中韩关系，愿同韩方一道，维护中韩关系来之不易的成果，推动中韩关系早日回到正常轨道。REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月9日，美国华盛顿，美国司法部长塞申斯致总统特朗普的信件副本，信中建议解除联邦调查局（FBI）局长科米的职务。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
5月9日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄罗斯在红场举行“胜利日”阅兵仪式，纪念卫国战争胜利72周年。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
5月14日，中国北京，“一带一路”高峰论坛首日，俄罗斯总统普京等待与中国国家主席习近平会晤时，即席弹琴。图片由第三方提供。Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
5月20日，伊朗德黑兰，伊朗选举结果揭晓，总统鲁哈尼的支持者庆祝其成功连任。图片由第三方提供。TIMA via REUTERS
5月25日，比利时布鲁塞尔，美国总统特朗普和英国首相特雷莎·梅在北约总部相邻而坐。特朗普当日表示，将调查英国曼彻斯特自杀炸弹袭击案情报被泄密给美国媒体一事。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
5月19日，英国伦敦，维基解密创始人阿桑奇现身厄瓜多尔使馆的阳台上。当日瑞典检方宣布撤销对阿桑奇涉嫌强奸的调查。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
5月23日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅在唐宁街10号外，就22日晚间在曼彻斯特发生的恐怖袭击发表讲话。此次恐袭导致22人丧生。REUTERS/Toby Melville
图为2016年4月22日资料图片，显示乐视创始人贾跃亭站在公司logo前。乐视网称，贾跃亭向董事会辞去总经理一职，但仍保留董事长及董事会战略委员会主任委员等董事会职务。REUTERS/Jason Lee
5月29日，法国凡尔赛宫，法国总统马克龙和到访的俄罗斯总统普京出席联合记者会。REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
5月30日，美国纽约，示威者聚集在高盛总部外，抗议该公司以极低价格买入面值28亿美元委内瑞拉债券。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
