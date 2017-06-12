版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 03:05 BJT

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

A drug user walks past fire during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Riot police walk out a drug user during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users talk with police officers during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
A drug user carries his belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users talk with police officers during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users carry their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users carry their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
A drug user walks in front of riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 星期一
A drug user is seen during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
A drug user tries to grab his belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
A drug user carries his belongings as he walks by riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Riot police walk out drug users during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Riot police take position during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users walk carrying their belongings during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
Drug users walk past riot police during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia, in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 6月 11日 星期日
