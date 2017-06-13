版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 08:15 BJT

Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supremore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 26
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 26
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 26
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 26
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Coumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 26
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 26
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 26
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 26
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 26
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Jumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 26
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 26
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro governmenmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 26
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 26
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 26
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 26
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 26
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 26
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 26
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
23 / 26
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 26
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 26
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

下一个

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

2017年 6月 13日
Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Brazilian police raid new Crackland

Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

2017年 6月 13日
Anti-Putin protesters detained

Anti-Putin protesters detained

Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

2017年 6月 13日
Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐