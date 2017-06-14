Quake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. more
Residents look at a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed billboard following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemalmore
A man walks past a building damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torrmore
Residents pass by a vehicle damaged by debris of a house after an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexmore
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore
A woman walks past debris of a house damaged by an earthquake in Huixtla, in Chiapas state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jomore
Residents look at a house damaged by an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer
A man removes debris of a wall collapsed following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringemore
A car covered by debris is seen near a collapsed wall following an earthquake in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. REmore
